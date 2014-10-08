LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has appointed Sandrine Ferdane as country manager for Brazil and chief executive of its local operations there, subject to regulatory approval.

Ferdane has been with the bank since 1992, having started in the structured finance division in France. She replaces Louis Bazire, who has been appointed as vice chairman of the board for the Brazilian operations, and who retains his position as head of Latin America.

Both will be based in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)