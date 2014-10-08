BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group shareholders approve stock dividend for year 2016
* Shareholders approve stock dividend of one bonus share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPKRVM) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has appointed Sandrine Ferdane as country manager for Brazil and chief executive of its local operations there, subject to regulatory approval.
Ferdane has been with the bank since 1992, having started in the structured finance division in France. She replaces Louis Bazire, who has been appointed as vice chairman of the board for the Brazilian operations, and who retains his position as head of Latin America.
Both will be based in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
* Says unit EFG Hermes Frontier Holding completed acquisition of 10.2 million shares, representing 51 pct of Invest & Finance Securities Limited "IFSL" at PKR 15 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ns2tmQ) Further company coverage:
* EGM approves issued capital increase to EGP 501.5 million from EGP 456 million through bonus share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPJI0k) Further company coverage: