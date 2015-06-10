LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - Henri Foch, who was appointed by
BNP Paribas to run financial institutions coverage - one of the
firm's most important client sectors - less than seven months
ago, is to retire from the bank at the end of the month.
He will be replaced Jose Placido, who will take on global
responsibility for financial institutions in addition to his
existing role as global head of client development and strategy.
Foch retires at the end of June. Previously deputy to
Frederic Janbon, the former global head of fixed income who saw
his role eliminated when new corporate and institutional banking
head Yann Gerardin took over last year, Foch only took up the
job last November.
"Henri has played a key role in the development of the bank
and CIB in particular," said Gerardin. "I would like to thank
Henri, both personally and on behalf of the bank, for his many
contributions to BNP Paribas over the years and salute an
outstanding career."
Prior to joining BNP Paribas Securities Services in 2014,
Placido was chief executive of RBC Investor Services and RBC
Dexia Investor Services. In his new extended role, he will
report to Patrick Colle, CEO of BNP Paribas Securities Services.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)