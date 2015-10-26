BRIEF-Nedbank comments on credit ratings actions by Standard and Poor's and Moody's
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - Kai Harden has resigned from BNP Paribas where he was co-head of financial institutions group debt capital markets for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, a source close to the matter said.
Menko Jaekel, with whom Harden was co-head, will continue in his role, the source said. Jaekel reports to Edward Stevenson, head of financial institutions group debt capital markets.
Harden worked at BNP Paribas for more than eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
IFR was unable to contact Harden via LinkedIn or his work mobile number.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Alex Chambers)
JERUSALEM, April 6 The board of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said on Thursday.
