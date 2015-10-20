LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has appointed Frederic
Janbon, the bank's former global head of fixed income, as head
of its investment management arm. He replaces Philippe
Marchessaux, who will be moving on to an as-yet undefined role
within the French bank.
Janbon takes up his role as head of BNP Paribas Investment
Partners today. He has been with the bank since 1988, and was
head of fixed income for nine years until the role was
eliminated in a reorganisation last year. Since then, he has
been an adviser to the board.
The bank said Janbon will bring his long experience in
managing relationships with international institutional
investors and in the development of client solutions to the
role.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)