LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has appointed Frederic Janbon, the bank's former global head of fixed income, as head of its investment management arm. He replaces Philippe Marchessaux, who will be moving on to an as-yet undefined role within the French bank.

Janbon takes up his role as head of BNP Paribas Investment Partners today. He has been with the bank since 1988, and was head of fixed income for nine years until the role was eliminated in a reorganisation last year. Since then, he has been an adviser to the board.

The bank said Janbon will bring his long experience in managing relationships with international institutional investors and in the development of client solutions to the role. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)