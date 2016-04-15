NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has hired a managing director from Barclays to join its insurance debt capital markets team.

Tom O'Hara started at the French bank's New York office earlier this week, reporting to Matt Salvner, head of Americas primary credit, a person close to the situation said.

O'Hara joins from Barclays, where he landed when the British lender acquired his former employer Lehman Brothers in 2008. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison)