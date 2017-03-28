LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has appointed Matt Smith as head of a newly merged European high-yield and loans and distressed trading business, according to a source.

Smith previously headed the French bank's European loans and distressed trading and will take on Mike Wheeler's responsibilities. Wheeler was head of high-yield trading but left last week.

Smith will continue to report to Olivier Renart, global head of credit trading. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)