LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - BNP Paribas is combining its bond
and loan syndicate teams to form a single global syndicate
platform, according to an internal memo seen by IFR, in the
latest shake-up to the French bank's investment bank under new
boss Yann Gerardin.
The changes, which are effective immediately, come after the
firm merged its loan and bond origination operations back in
December, and mark the third big overhaul to the way the
investment bank does business since Gerardin took over at the
beginning of October.
Just like the changes to the origination business, the
combination of the two syndicate teams is designed to bring
greater efficiency through shared profit and loss accounts and
closer physical proximity.
The latest changes will see Fred Zorzi appointed as global
head of syndicate for bonds and loans, responsible for the
combined activity. He was previously co-head of global bond
syndicate with Rob Whichello, who is no longer with the bank.
Based in London, Zorzi will continue to report to Martin Egan,
global head of primary markets and origination.
In Europe, Charlotte Conlan will continue in her role as
head of EMEA loan syndicate and will also take on responsibility
for the integrated bond and loan European high-yield and
leveraged syndicate, reporting to Zorzi.
Derry Hubbard becomes head of FIG and SSA bond syndicate and
Rupert Lewis becomes head of high-grade corporate and CEEMEA
growth markets bond syndicate, both also reporting to Zorzi.
Nathaniel Timbrell-Whittle continues as head of SSA bond
syndicate, reporting to Hubbard, while Nick Darrant continues as
head of CEEMEA bond syndicate, reporting to Lewis.
In the Americas, Dan Whalen remains head of loan syndicate
and Tim McCann as head of bond syndicate. Both will report
globally to Zorzi and locally to Matt Salvner, head of primary
and credit markets, Americas.
In APAC, Frank Kwong continues as head of Japan syndicate
and Liang Si as head of non-Japan syndicate, both again
reporting to Zorzi globally, and locally to Hiroshi Yamazaki,
head of fixed income, Asia-Pacific.
Updates regarding further responsibilities within the teams
and integration are expected in the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Philip Wright; Editing by Gareth Gore, Helene
Durand)