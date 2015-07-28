LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has reshuffled its
Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa bond business
with Alexis Taffin de Tilques stepping into the top role as head
of debt capital markets origination for the region, according to
an internal memo seen by IFR.
Taffin de Tilques replaces Giulio Baratta, who has moved to
focus on investment-grade Western corporates. Baratta previously
combined his emerging markets role with leading the bank's EMEA
corporate debt capital markets business.
Taffin de Tilques will be based in London and report to
Martin Egan, global head of primary markets and origination, and
Eric Josserand, head of CEEMEA global markets.
In addition, Rajiv Shah has seen his remit expanded to
become head of DCM origination for the Middle East, Turkey and
Africa. Shah, who already covered Africa, takes responsibility
for the new regions after James Sadler had left BNP Paribas for
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in May.
Sergey Sudakov, meanwhile, has been promoted to head debt
capital markets origination for Central and Eastern Europe,
Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States region.
Sudakov replaces Kirill Golikov, who has left the French
bank.
The moves in BNP Paribas' emerging markets debt capital
markets business follow the announcement last week that it had
poached Alexander Karolev from HSBC to join its emerging markets
syndicate team.
Karolev, who begins in his new role in September, is a
junior replacement for Nick Darrant, who left the bank for JP
Morgan in June.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Luzette Strauss)