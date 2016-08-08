BRIEF-IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS OF $0.75 PER SHARE
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT
NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has hired a senior securitization banker from JP Morgan to help build out its asset-backed securities business in the US, according to people close to the situation.
Mick Wiedrick, formerly an executive director on JP Morgan's ABS and CMBS syndicate, will start on BNP Paribas' New York syndicate desk in October, said two people close to the hire.
As head of ABS syndicate, he will help the French bank build out its client list in areas including auto, equipment and fleet lease ABS, one of the people said.
The position is a newly created one. Simon Mayes, head of US FIG syndicate at BNP Paribas, currently oversees the ABS syndicate desk and will continue doing so until Wiedrick starts.
Wiedrick had been at JP Morgan for nearly a decade. The bank declined to comment on his departure. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Jack Doran)
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's harshest recession on record.
* STANLEY FURNITURE COMPANY INC - BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING BOARD BACK TO SIX DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AT 2017 ANNUAL MEETING - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2johjNJ Further company coverage: