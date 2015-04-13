LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has announced a number
of appointments to its corporate debt platform in the Europe,
Middle East and Africa region, which was created last December
when it merged its corporate bond and loan businesses.
Giulio Baratta will head up investment grade finance, which
will focus on providing event-driven financings, primarily for
the bank's strategic clients and what it calls grandes
relations. The IG finance team will be supported by an IG loans
team headed by Pierre Semeria and an IG bond team headed by Mark
Lynagh.
Meanwhile, the bank has set up a corporate leveraged capital
markets team for clients rated below investment grade, which
will be headed by Arnaud Tresca. A separate sub-IG and midcap
debt structuring will feed into these efforts and be headed by
Dominique de Narbonne.
All report to Renaud-Franck Falce, who heads the corporate
debt and loan platform in EMEA, as well as to his deputy Tim
Drayson.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)