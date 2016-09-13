LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - Bank of New York Mellon has appointed David Cruikshank as chairman of Asia-Pacific, replacing Stephen Lackey who becomes vice chairman of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania.

Cruikshank has worked at the bank since 2003 and is in charge of the corporates and public finance market segment within global client management.

Before that he was CEO of treasury services, responsible for global payments, trade finance and cash management. He has also worked at Citigroup and ABN AMRO.

Cruikshank will be based in Hong Kong and report to Karen Peetz, president of BNY Mellon. Lackey will also play a strategic role managing key client relationships. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)