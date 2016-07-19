LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Bank of New York Mellon has
appointed Hani Kablawi as head of investment services for
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Kablawi was previously
head of asset servicing for EMEA.
Kablawi's new role will span asset servicing, alternative
investment services, corporate trust services, broker-dealer
services, depositary receipts and treasury services. He will
continue to be based in London.
Kablawi started with BNY Mellon in 1997 and has worked in
New York, the Middle East and London.
Kablawi will report to Brian Shea, CEO of investment
services, and Michael Cole-Fontayn, chairman of EMEA.
Daron Pearce will replace Kablawi as CEO of Asset Servicing
for EMEA.
(Reporting by Lauren Smith)