LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Bank of New York Mellon has appointed Hani Kablawi as head of investment services for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Kablawi was previously head of asset servicing for EMEA.

Kablawi's new role will span asset servicing, alternative investment services, corporate trust services, broker-dealer services, depositary receipts and treasury services. He will continue to be based in London.

Kablawi started with BNY Mellon in 1997 and has worked in New York, the Middle East and London.

Kablawi will report to Brian Shea, CEO of investment services, and Michael Cole-Fontayn, chairman of EMEA.

Daron Pearce will replace Kablawi as CEO of Asset Servicing for EMEA. (Reporting by Lauren Smith)