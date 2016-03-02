(Adds background on BTG Pactual and commodities markets,

By Michael Hirtzer and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 2 BTG Pactual has
lost two top grain traders as the Brazilian investment bank
tries to restore investor confidence after its billionaire
founder was arrested last year.
The departures come during a commodities rout that is
shaking up the leadership of global trading firms and making it
more difficult for companies like BTG Pactual to boost profits.
Larry Greenhall, who had been BTG Pactual's head of grains,
oilseeds and sugar trading in New York, left the company in late
February, two traders and two other sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
The sources declined to be named because they were not
authorized to speak to the media.
Carl Desjardins has also left the company, one of the
traders said. He was BTG Pactual's head global grains trader
until January and has since become chief trader in Olam
International Ltd's grain division, according to his
profile on LinkedIn.
A BTG Pactual spokeswoman declined to comment. Greenhall and
Desjardins did not respond to emailed requests for comment and
it is not clear why they left.
BTG Pactual has reduced its headcount and is trying to sell
various assets to raise cash following founder André Esteves'
arrest in connection with a corruption probe in Brazil in
November. Esteves is under house arrest after being released
from prison in December.
In January, the company, Latin America's No. 1 independent
investment bank, cut about 18 percent of its Brazil-based staff
to reduce costs by 25 percent. The firm has also sold off assets
and dismantled trading operations.
Some BTG Pactual employees are still weighing whether to
quit the company because of the upheaval, said Michael Goodman,
managing partner for hedge fund recruitment firm Long Ridge
Partners in New York. He said he had received unsolicited
resumes from BTG Pactual employees in units including
commodities and proactively contacted other employees.
"Now that the dust has settled, they are looking to explore
the outside," Goodman said.
Global commodity firms have been buffeted by falling prices
and volatility that have eroded margins for trading goods from
grains to copper.
Last week, Gavilon's chief executive officer, chief
operating officer and head of grains left the U.S. merchant
after its parent, Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp,
changed the management structure to promote growth.
Last year, privately held global trader Cargill Inc
streamlined its executive team to speed up decision
making and launched a restructuring that included job cuts.
(Additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Chris
Prentice in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Tom Brown)