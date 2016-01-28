NEW YORK, Jan 28 (IFR) - BTG Pactual's LatAm syndicate head
Cynthia Powell is leaving the Brazilian investment bank, which
is downsizing in the wake of last month's departure of chief
executive Andre Esteves.
Powell, who joined BTG Pactual in 2011, previously worked at
JP Morgan, where she was head of EM syndicate.
Sandy Severino, who is head of LatAm DCM at BTG Pactual, is
expected to remain at the bank.
The investment bank plans to cut up to 25% of its Brazil
based staff in Brazil, where BTG Pactual has about 1,500
employees, according to Reuters News.
The layoffs are expected to take place in various areas
including investment banking, sales and trading as well as money
management.
Esteves's arrest in December as part of the corruption
investigation at oil company Petrobras dented the market's
confidence in the bank.
Esteves passed control of Latin America's biggest
independent investment bank to seven partners, who have been
reducing the bank's balance sheet and selling assets.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)