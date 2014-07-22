By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
David Herzberg, global head
of equities at BTG Pactual Asset Management, has left the
Brazilian firm after almost three years on the job, two sources
with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
London-based Herzberg oversaw the $360 million BTG Pactual
Global Equity Opportunities fund and was a member of the firm's
management committee, said a first source, who requested
anonymity since the decision was not formally announced.
Herzberg joined in 2011 from JPMorgan Chase & Co, where he was
global head of equity derivatives.
BTG Pactual Global Equity Opportunities invests primarily in
equities, equity derivatives and convertible instruments.
BTG Pactual Asset Management is the money management unit of
Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin America's largest
independent investment bank. The São Paulo-based firm, which has
offices in New York, London and other financial hubs, manages
over $20 billion in hedge funds.
Herzberg was one of BTG Pactual's high-profile hires since
2009, when controlling partner and Chief Executive Officer André
Esteves started the firm to trade everything from U.S. mortgages
and Brazilian equities to physical commodities and Latin
American corporate debt.
Efforts to contact Herzberg were unsuccessful. BTG Pactual
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Andre Grenon)