HONG KONG, April 29 (IFR) - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi has
hired two senior bankers specialising in financial institutions
as it looks to expand its Asian corporate banking platform.
Peter Heidinger, most recently global head of financial
institutions at Standard Chartered, will join on June 1
as co-head of corporate banking for Asia and Oceania.
BTMU, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
also said it had hired Frederic Cabay as head of financial
institutions for the same region. Cabay joined on April 27 from
JP Morgan's treasury services division.
Both new hires will be based in Singapore.
(Reporting by Steve Garton)