HONG KONG, April 29 (IFR) - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi has hired two senior bankers specialising in financial institutions as it looks to expand its Asian corporate banking platform.

Peter Heidinger, most recently global head of financial institutions at Standard Chartered, will join on June 1 as co-head of corporate banking for Asia and Oceania.

BTMU, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, also said it had hired Frederic Cabay as head of financial institutions for the same region. Cabay joined on April 27 from JP Morgan's treasury services division.

Both new hires will be based in Singapore. (Reporting by Steve Garton)