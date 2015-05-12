LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Anil Jain has left Credit Agricole, where he was a senior coverage banker for financial institutions in the Middle East, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Jain worked at the French bank for seven years, according to his LinkedIn profile. In his job, he was responsible for all bank relationships in the Middle East region. He is moving out of banking, though staying in finance, according to the source.

Khaled Al Masri, a managing director in the bank's financial institutions group, is covering Jain's old responsibilities, the source added. The Credit Agricole website was diverting a link to contact Jain to Al Masri's email address.

A spokesperson for Credit Agricole did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Gareth Gore)