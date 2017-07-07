LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - Cades and Agence France Tresor are
merging their operational teams in order to reduce risk as the
end of Cades's mission nears.
Under the agreement, all of Cades's funding activities and
the execution of its issuance programme will be transferred to
AFT.
Philippe Noel, head of capital markets at Cades, will now
report to Anthony Requin, AFT's chief executive.
"This merger mitigates the operational risk moving close
from CADES' end of mandate date, today planned for 2024, in
terms of risk control, associated in particular to key people
issue," the French agency said in a statement.
"The enlarged team, on which will rely the responsibilities,
will ensure continuity of the French institution's activities
under all circumstances."
Cades's life has been extended many times, but 2024 is seen
as a relatively certain end date. Since it was created, Cades
has assumed over €253bn of social security debt and so far
amortised some €116bn of that.
Cades and AFT will however remain independent legal
entities.
A chairman and board of directors, together with a
supervisory committee, will still oversee the conditions under
which AFT completes its mission on behalf of Cades.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)