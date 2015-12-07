LONDON, Dec 7 (IFR) - Lorenz Altenburg is set to join
CaixaBank's debt capital markets syndicate team from January, a
bank spokesman said, following his departure from Nomura earlier
this year.
He will be responsible for new debt issuance for sovereign,
agency, financial institution and corporate borrowers, according
to his LinkedIn profile.
Altenburg previously worked on Nomura's Europe, Middle East
and Africa syndicate team, which he joined as an executive
director in 2011. Prior to that, he worked in Societe Generale's
capital markets division.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, writing by Alice Gledhill,
Editing by Helene Durand)