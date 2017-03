LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - Cantor Fitzgerald Europe has appointed Jonathan Richards as an equity research analyst on the financial institutions team, focused on covering listed asset and wealth managers.

Richards joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he covered UK and European diversified financials and was the primary analyst on a number of stocks. Prior to that, he covered the diversified financials space at UBS in London. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)