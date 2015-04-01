NEW YORK, April 1 (IFR) - Financial services firm Cantor
Fitzgerald has added emerging markets veterans Dray Simpson,
Alex Yulman and Michael Barfoot to its debt capital markets
sales and trading team.
All three join the firm as managing directors and will
report to Charles Cortellesi and Erich Bauer-Rowe, the firm's
co-heads of emerging markets DCM.
Simpson, who previously held positions at Deutsche Bank,
Alcantara Asset Management and Dragon Capital, will work in
Cantor Fitzgerald's London office, while Yulman and Barfoot will
be based in New York.
Yulman comes from Morgan Stanley, where he served on the
emerging markets trading desk after holding senior positions at
Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, and ABN AMRO.
Barfoot, previously a trader of Latin American sovereign
credits at BNP Paribas, also held the position of vice president
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)