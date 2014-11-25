NEW YORK, Nov 25 (IFR) - Jim Landy, chief executive officer
of subprime auto lender CarFinance Capital, has left the company
after it merged with another firm, two sources familiar with the
situation said on Tuesday.
The recent exit followed Perella Weinberg's decision earlier
this month to merge CarFinance with Flagship Credit Acceptance
and install Flagship's chief executive officer Michael Ritter as
the head of the newly combined company.
Both subprime auto finance companies had been run and
operated as individual entities owned by Perella for the last
four years.
But Perella, which holds a majority stake in both auto
lenders, decided to shift gears by merging the Irving,
California-headquartered CarFinance with the Chadds Ford,
Pennsylvania-based Flagship.
Landy helped Perella build CarFinance from the ground up in
the wake of the financial crisis, whereas Flagship was an
existing auto lender purchased by Perella in 2010.
The combined company has US$2bn in assets under management.
Like other subprime auto companies, CarFinance and Flagship
are heavily dependent on securitization for funding.
Standard & Poor's said this month it did not expect the
merger to affect ratings on eight outstanding ABS deals it rated
for both the issuers.
Landy did not respond to a request for comment. A Perella
spokesperson declined to comment.
