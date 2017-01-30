BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Carlyle Group has hired Craig Farr, KKR's former global head of capital markets, as a senior advisor for its credit business, the private equity giant said on Monday.
Farr will help Carlyle in developing new initiatives across the firm's credit business, which invests in products ranging from loans and structured credits to energy and distressed debt.
Farr spent nearly a decade at KKR, playing a key role in the establishment of the firm's capital markets business.
He previously worked as co-head of North American equity capital markets and head of US convertible and corporate equity derivative origination at Citigroup. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.