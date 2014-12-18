Dec 18 Carlyle Group LP has named Curtis
Buser, the private equity firm's chief accounting officer since
2004, as its next chief financial officer, succeeding Adena
Friedman, who departed in May to return to NASDAQ OMX Group Inc
.
Buser's appointment contrasts with Carlyle's decision to opt
for an external candidate for chief financial officer in 2011,
when it poached Friedman from Nasdaq to help take it public a
year later. Earlier this year, Carlyle again looked externally
for a top hire, appointing Michael Cavanagh, a former top
lieutenant of JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon, as
co-president.
Carlyle had retained executive recruitment firm Russell
Reynolds Associates to search for Friedman's replacement, and
had interviewed several external candidates before choosing
Buser, who served as interim CFO after Friedman left, according
to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be
identified discussing internal matters.
Buser's CFO appointment was disclosed on his profile page on
Carlyle's website. A Carlyle spokesman declined to comment ahead
of an official announcement on Thursday. Russell Reynolds
Associates representatives did not respond to requests for
comment.
Buser, 51, joined Carlyle ten years ago from accounting firm
Ernst & Young LLP, where he was an audit partner. He was
previously with Arthur Andersen & Co, another accounting firm.
At Carlyle, Buser helped develop the firm's financial
reporting systems for fund investors and shareholders, and also
looked after its budget. He also played a key role in Carlyle's
initial public offering two years ago.
Carlyle is a much bigger and more complex firm than when
Buser joined it in 2004. Back then, it had less than $20 billion
in assets under management. It reached $203 billion in assets at
the end of September, spanning private equity, credit, real
estate and hedge funds.
Based in Washington, D.C., Carlyle was founded in 1987 by
David Rubenstein, William Conway and Daniel D'Aniello.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)