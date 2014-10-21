European ETF assets hit fresh record in February -ETFGI
LONDON, March 16 Assets invested in European exchange-traded funds hit a record $620 billion at the end of February, research and consultancy firm ETFGI said.
LONDON Oct 21 Castle Harbour, a boutique London-based financial services firm, said on Tuesday it had hired ex-Deutsche Bank fund manager Damien Regnier to co-manage a new 200 million euros ($255.22 million) convertible bond fund.
The R&D - Pure Global Convertibles Fund is expected to launch in the fourth quarter, Castle Harbour said in a statement, and will follow a similar strategy to Regnier's previous fund.
"He will adopt the same 'pure' non-benchmarked, investment-grade strategy focused on institutional investors that he developed at DeAWM," Castle Harbour said in a statement.
Prior to leaving Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, Regnier managed 3.5 billion euros, including 2.8 billion euros in the DWS Invest Convertibles / Deutsche Invest I Convertibles fund. ($1 = 0.7836 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
