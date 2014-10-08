BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group shareholders approve stock dividend for year 2016
* Shareholders approve stock dividend of one bonus share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPKRVM) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's largest bank in terms of market capitalisation, has appointed Loretta Venten to run its loan markets syndications team.
Venten, a 30-year veteran at the bank, is based in Melbourne. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
* Says unit EFG Hermes Frontier Holding completed acquisition of 10.2 million shares, representing 51 pct of Invest & Finance Securities Limited "IFSL" at PKR 15 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ns2tmQ) Further company coverage:
* EGM approves issued capital increase to EGP 501.5 million from EGP 456 million through bonus share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPJI0k) Further company coverage: