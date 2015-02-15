BRIEF-SRE Group says FY loss from continuing operations RMB254.7
* Board of directors has resolved not to recommend payment of final dividend in respect of year ended 31 december 2016
DUBAI Feb 15 Commercial Bank International (CBI), the Abu Dhabi-listed lender, has appointed Mark Robinson as its new chief executive, it said on Sunday.
Robinson joins from ANZ Banking Group, where he was chief executive for Europe, Middle East and America, CBI said in a statement.
He replaces Kris Babicci, who stepped down from the post in October.
Qatar National Bank, the largest bank in the Gulf, owns a 40 percent stake in CBI. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
NEW YORK, March 27 A New York real estate investor has taken a page out of Donald Trump's "The Art of the Deal" by selling the president's boyhood home for $2.14 million, or 54 percent more than the $1.39 million he paid in December, an auction house said on Monday.