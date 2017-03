DUBAI Dec 8 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by assets, has appointed Colin Macdonald as deputy chief executive, the company said on Monday.

Macdonald has been an advisor to CBQ's chief executive since February, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was formerly CEO of Dubai investment bank Shuaa Capital and worked for the Netherlands' ABN Amro for more than a decade, his profile states. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)