LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Citigroup has made several
appointments to its equities electronic execution team, hiring
Joseph Sidibe as a senior salesperson from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch as well as Phoebe Nockolds from Liquidnet and
Rupert Dransfield from HSBC.
Sidibe was responsible for electronic sales on continental
Europe at BAML. He will focus on selling electronic trading
solutions to institutional clients. Nockolds will be an
execution advisory services specialist in the same team.
Dransfield will be a sales trader on the electronic trading
desk. He used to work at Citi before moving to HSBC three years
ago.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)