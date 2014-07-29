LONDON, July 29 Citi has made three senior appointments in its technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) team covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as it seeks to increase its share of spending in the sector.

The U.S. bank has promoted two of its bankers to sector heads and brought back a former employee, according to a memo sent to employees in its corporate and investment banking division and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Fahd Beg was promoted to head of EMEA Internet and Digital Media and Emmanuel Gionakis was named head of EMEA telecoms.

Gionakis will also serve as chief operating officer for the EMEA TMT unit, taking responsibility for its day-to-day management.

Barclays Capital banker Michael Longoni returns to Citi in September to fill the role of managing director and head of EMEA Media, the memo said.

All three will report to Wilhelm Schulz, head of mergers and acquisitions in EMEA. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Holmes)