BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise INR 1 bln by issuing NCDs
* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Matt Watson as head of its multi-asset group for Europe, Middle East and Africa, giving him regional oversight of the division responsible for cross-asset structuring and product development.
Citigroup said in a memo to staff the role will be in addition to his current position as global head of issuance solutions. Wilson has been at Citigroup for 19 years. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 Rises in U.S. interest rates will probably prop the dollar up over the next 18 months, but its multi-year run higher since 2012 looks to be over, strategists from British bank Barclays said in a note on Thursday.