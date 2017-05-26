LONDON, May 26 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Matt Watson as head of its multi-asset group for Europe, Middle East and Africa, giving him regional oversight of the division responsible for cross-asset structuring and product development.

Citigroup said in a memo to staff the role will be in addition to his current position as global head of issuance solutions. Wilson has been at Citigroup for 19 years. (Reporting by Steve Slater)