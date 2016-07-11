BRIEF-Yomiuri Land's group operating profit for April-Dec likely slid 40% on year to around 1.4 bln yen - Nikkei
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei
LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Vincent Folliot and Alessandro Amicucci as co-heads of strategic equity solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Folliot joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was in charge of a similar business in France, Benelux, Latin America and Iberia. He has also worked at Deutsche Bank.
Amicucci is already working at Citi and has been in charge of corporate equity derivatives for Southern Europe since 2009. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley.
Both will be based in London and report to Tim Gately, head of European equities, and Stephen Roti, global head of corporate equity derivatives. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.