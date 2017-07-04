BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Robert Smolen from JP Morgan to head its exotic equity derivatives trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Smolen most recently managed JP Morgan’s index correlation and hybrid trading books and will be based in London, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by IFR.
It said Citi's global hybrids trading team will report to Smolen to bring the hybrids and exotics trading teams closer together.
The memo said Rob Pitcher and Cornelius Griffin have been named as global co-heads of exotic equity derivative trading, taking over from Emmanuel Girod, the head of equity exotic trading who left the bank in April. Pitcher was head of EMEA exotic equity trading and Griffin had the corresponding role in North America.
Citi has made several recent hires in equities as it seeks to expand the business. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
