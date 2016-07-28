HONG KONG, July 28 (IFR) - Citic CLSA has hired Kelvin Leung as head of syndicate, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Leung was most recently a director on the Asian equity syndicate desk at Credit Suisse, where he spent nine years.

Leung replaces Stuart Wilson, who left Citic CLSA last month. He will be based in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Fiona Lau Writing by Steve Garton; Editing By Dharsan Singh)