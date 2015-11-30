UPDATE 2-S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get fresh $2.6 bln bailout
* State banks prepare 2.9 trillion won bailout plan for Daewoo
HONG KONG, Nov 30 (IFR) - Yu Zhao has been appointed Citic CLSA's head of China corporate finance and capital markets.
She will report to Andrew Low, international head of corporate finance and capital markets. Zhao will be based in Hong Kong.
Prior to her new role, Zhao was a managing director and head of China investment bank and corporate client solutions at CIMB and RBS.
She has also worked at JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.
Citic CLSA was created when China's Citic Securities acquired CLSA in 2013 and integrated it with its Hong Kong-based international arm, Citic Securities International. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)
WASHINGTON, March 23 Jay Clayton, the Wall Street attorney tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will face questions on his vision for the agency at his confirmation hearing on Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.