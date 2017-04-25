BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Holger Knittel head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a memo seen by IFR.
Knittel joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was recently made co-head of Germany M&A.
He will join the US bank later this summer and be based in Frankfurt, reporting to Stefan Wintels, country officer for Germany and co-head of EMEA CIB FIG, and Wilhelm Schulz, chairman of EMEA M&A.
The move is a blow for Deutsche, which has said it wants to focus on building up its M&A capabilities. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm