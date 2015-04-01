LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Narjess
Aschi as head of financial institutions corporate banking for
the Middle East and North Africa region, replacing Aziz Rahman,
who has moved internally to Johannesburg, according to an
internal memo seen by IFR.
Based in Dubai since 2006, Narjess most recently had
coverage responsibility for some of the largest financial
institution clients across the region. She has been with the
bank for over 12 years and started her career with the firm in
Tunisia.
In her new role, she reports jointly to Middle East banking
head Ahmet Bekce and Tom Isaac, co-head of financial
institutions for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)