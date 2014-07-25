HONG KONG, July 25 Citigroup Inc has named James Boyle as global head of equity derivatives, according to an internal memo, replacing Simon Yates who left for New York hedge fund Two Sigma Investments LLC in early July.

Boyle will remain based in Hong Kong until the end of this year and move to New York in the new year, according to the memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

A spokesman for Citi in Hong Kong confirmed the contents of the memo.

Boyle started at Citi in 2012 as head of derivatives trading in Asia. He previously worked at Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel, and before that led global equity derivatives trading at Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Christopher Cushing)