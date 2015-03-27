LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Kristine
Braden to the position of chief country officer and corporate
and investment banking head for Switzerland. She will take up
the role on April 1.
She will report to Western European cluster head Zdenek
Turek in her CCO capacity to both Manuel Falco, CIB boss for the
Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and Zdenek for her
corporate and investment banking responsibilities.
Braden joined the firm in 1998 and has worked in markets
across Latin America, Asia-Pacific and EMEA. Most recently, she
was the global subsidiaries group head for Europe, a role she
has held since 2012.
She replaces Cathy Weir in the CCO role and David Spinks in
the CIB role. Both are leaving the bank.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)