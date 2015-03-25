HONG KONG, March 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Catherine
Cai from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of China
investment banking and China chairman.
Cai is replacing Roger Zhu, Citigroup's former head of
Greater China corporate and investment banking, who left the US
lender earlier this year. She is expected to start in her new
role in June or July.
At BofA Merrill, Cai was a managing director and reported to
Alex To, head of China investment banking. Before To joined BofA
Merrill from Morgan Stanley last year, Cai had been co-head of
China investment banking.
(Reporting by Timothy Sifert)