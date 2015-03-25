HONG KONG, March 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Catherine Cai from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of China investment banking and China chairman.

Cai is replacing Roger Zhu, Citigroup's former head of Greater China corporate and investment banking, who left the US lender earlier this year. She is expected to start in her new role in June or July.

At BofA Merrill, Cai was a managing director and reported to Alex To, head of China investment banking. Before To joined BofA Merrill from Morgan Stanley last year, Cai had been co-head of China investment banking. (Reporting by Timothy Sifert)