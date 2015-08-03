Aug 3 Citigroup Inc has hired two
investment bankers specializing in mergers and acquisitions in
the technology sector who will be joining from Deutsche Bank AG
, according to people familiar with the matter.
Steve Pettigrew and Samardh Kumar, two managing directors
based in San Francisco, will join Citi later this year, the
people said, asking not to be named because the news was not
public.
Representatives from Citigroup and Deutsche Bank declined to
comment while Pettigrew and Kumar could not be reached for
comment.
Pettigrew joined Deutsche Bank in 1997 in Toronto, and three
years later moved to San Francisco to focus on the technology
sector, according to his LinkedIn page. Since then, he has
worked on software deals including cybersecurity and
infrastructure.
Kumar joined Deutsche in 2002 from Goldman Sachs, according
to his LinkedIn page.
Citi lost longtime telecom investment banker Eric Medow who
left for Lazard Ltd in July. [ID: nL1N10A1V7]
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)