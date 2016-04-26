UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse cuts bonuses for top execs by 40 pct amid shareholder protest
* Bank says has now to cut bonuses by 40 percent (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Citigroup has confirmed that Stuart Field will join the bank from Credit Suisse as managing director in its UK corporate broking team.
His clients at the Swiss bank include financial institution groups and those in the technology, media and telecom field.
Field will report to Michael Lavelle and Andrew Seaton. He starts at the bank in late July.
Citi has also appointed Piers Davison from JP Morgan as head of EMEA FIG this week. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.