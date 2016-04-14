TOKYO, April 14 (IFR) - David Haldane has been appointed
global head of derivative trading at Citigroup following the
resignation of James Boyle from his role as global head of
equity derivatives, according to an internal bank memo.
Haldane was previously Citi's head of EMEA equity derivatives.
In his new role, he will work alongside Steve Roti, global head
of structured equity solutions. Both report directly to global
equity head Derek Bandeen, who will retire from his role once a
replacement is found, according to a separate memo.
Haldane joined the bank in 2011 from JP Morgan, where he was
head of US flow derivative trading. He joined Citi as head of
equity trading for Australia and transferred to London in 2014.
Boyle is due to join Deutsche Bank in July as head of equities
for Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. He will also co-head
Deutsche's global equity derivatives business and run global
markets in the Hong Kong SAR.
Citigroup recently hired Quentin Andre as head of global
structured equity sales and Dirk Keijer as EMEA head of equity
derivatives sales, both from Goldman Sachs, allowing Haldane to
focus on trading.
Sales and distribution functions continue to report to Murray
Roos, global head of sales for the equity and prime services
division.
Boyle is the second equity derivatives head to leave the bank in
the last two years. He was promoted to the global role in July
2014 following the departure of his predecessor, Simon Yates,
who left to join buyside firm, Two Sigma Securities.
Prior to taking the global role, Boyle headed Citi's Asian
equity derivatives business. He joined the bank in 2012 from
Citadel and previously led global equity derivatives trading at
Merrill Lynch.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Vincent Baby)