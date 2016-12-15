GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks creep to 3-month highs, dollar drifts
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
Dec 15 Citigroup Inc said it named Kevin Lam the Asia Pacific business development head between its private bank and its corporate and investment bank, in addition to his role as COO of the bank's Hong Kong corporate and investment banking unit.
In the new role, Lam will report to Mark Slaughter, head of corporate and investment banking Asia Pacific, and Bassam Salem, Citi Private Bank CEO for Asia Pacific.
Lam was appointed the COO of Hong Kong Corporate and Investment Banking in January 2012 and is a member of the bank's Hong Kong Executive Committee. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, Jan 25 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.