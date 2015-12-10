European shares recover, boosted by results and deal-making
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
NEW YORK, Dec 10 (IFR) - Citigroup announced that it is rolling Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan into its CEEMEA business and promoting two senior bankers in the reorganisation.
The firm is expanding the regional responsibilities of Linos Lekkas, head of its CEEMEA corporate and investment banking business, to include the three countries.
Irackly Mtibelishvily, formerly head of the corporate and investment bank for the region, will now chair its CEEMEA corporate and investment banking business.
Lekkas and Mtibelishvily will partner with Ashu Kullar, corporate banking head of CEEMEA, and continue to report to Manolo Falco, head of EMEA corporate and investment banking. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.