* American River Bankshares resumes quarterly cash dividend at $0.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Former UBS banker Fabio Lisanti will join Citigroup next week, a year after leaving the Swiss bank, according to a person with knowledge of the hire.
Lisanti was given sole responsibility for UBS's debt capital markets and clients solutions business (DCMCS) in 2014, but left in December last year and was replaced by Amir Hoveyda.
Lisanti will start at Citigroup on December 1 as head of markets and securities for Italy. He replaces Renzo Arcoria who has moved and is now head of securities and markets for India.
* CU Bancorp reports record fourth quarter and record annual net income for 2016 with record quarterly and annual revenues
ANKARA, Jan 26 Turkey on Thursday heaped more pressure on banks to boost lending, with one deputy prime minister saying they should "make sacrifices" to help the economy, comments unlikely to sit well with investors spooked by slowing growth and a sliding lira.