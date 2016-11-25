LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Former UBS banker Fabio Lisanti will join Citigroup next week, a year after leaving the Swiss bank, according to a person with knowledge of the hire.

Lisanti was given sole responsibility for UBS's debt capital markets and clients solutions business (DCMCS) in 2014, but left in December last year and was replaced by Amir Hoveyda.

Lisanti will start at Citigroup on December 1 as head of markets and securities for Italy. He replaces Renzo Arcoria who has moved and is now head of securities and markets for India.