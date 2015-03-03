(Adds details on number of staff affected)
By Gareth Gore
LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Citigroup is set to make a round of
redundancies within its markets and securities business in the
Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to an internal
memo sent to staff yesterday and seen by IFR.
The memo didn't specify how many staff would be affected by
the move, but one source at the US bank said the number of
people affected would not be much higher than 20 - the threshold
that requires companies to start a consultation under UK law.
According to the memo, which was sent by EMEA markets head
Leo Arduini, the proposed redundancies were being made in
response to "challenging" business conditions. The memo said the
consultation process had already started.
"Continuing to evolve the markets and securities services
businesses remains a strategic priority and as such they must
continue to improve efficiency and competitiveness so that we
may deliver the highest level of service to our clients,"
Arduini wrote in the memo.
"In order to achieve this, we must further reduce our cost
base. Unfortunately, this includes considering a new proposal to
further reduce headcount," he continued. "We will engage in a
collective consultation process relating to the extent and
timing of these new proposed reductions."
The memo was sent to all markets and securities staff in the
US bank's London office.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore, editing by Julian Baker)