LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Aziz Rahman
as head of corporate finance for Sub-Saharan Africa. Subject to
work permit approvals in South Africa, he will take up the role
on April 1, reporting to head of Africa banking Amin Manekia.
Rahman will have overall responsibility for originating and
executing cross-border and domestic corporate finance
transactions across the US bank's client base in the region. He
replaces Martin Mugambi, who took on a Zambia-focussed role late
last year.
He will relocate to Johannesburg from Dubai where, over the
past four years, he re-built the firm's financial institutions
business in the Middle East and North Africa region, according
to a memo seen by IFR.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)