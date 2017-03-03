NEW YORK, March 3 (IFR) - Citigroup has reorganized its
foreign exchange group and local markets to combine G10 and
emerging markets FX activities into a single trading business
called Global Local Rates, and tapped Itay Tuchman to run it as
global foreign exchange head, according to a memo obtained by
IFR.
Tuchman will report to Citi's head of foreign exchange Nadir
Mahmud.
Tuchman was head of the markets and securities services
business for Australia and New Zealand. He was previously head
of FX and G10 rates trading in Japan.
Citi also named Pankaj Vaish head of global local rates
reporting to Mahmud. Vaish is currently head of markets and
securities services Mexico. Both men will join Citi's foreign
exchange and local market rates management team and work with
the regional trading heads as equal partners.
Citi's former head of G10FX James Bindler retired.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)