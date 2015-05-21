BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
LONDON, May 21 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Mark Tweedie to the position of head of corporate banking for the UK. He will take up the job on July 1 and have coverage responsibility for several key accounts in the country, the bank said.
He is currently head of corporate and public sector sales and marketing for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region within the treasury and trade solutions business. He has worked for the US bank for 16 years in a variety of roles both in the UK and in the US. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption